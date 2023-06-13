It's still seven months until members of the Indiana General Assembly resume regular daily meetings at the Statehouse.

But in some ways the 2024 legislative session began Tuesday when the Legislative Council assigned specific state issues for review at meetings this summer and fall by nearly two dozen ad hoc and permanent study committees.

Hoosier lawmakers generally use study committees as a tool to help them gain a deeper understanding of issues before they pass new state laws, as well as a way to see how effectively recently passed or long-existing laws are being implemented.

With the 2024 legislative session scheduled to last 10 weeks or less, from mid-January to mid-March, experienced lawmakers know their proposals must be in near-perfect form on the first day of session if they're going to make it to the governor's desk.

"These bipartisan, bicameral committees will review a variety of topics from mental health issues among veterans, to crime trends, to traffic fatalities. I'm confident their work will provide a solid baseline for policy making in the 2024 legislative session and beyond," said Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, chairman of the Legislative Council.

Bray said he's particularly interested in the work of the the State and Local Tax Review Task Force, which is charged with reviewing Indiana's entire tax system and identifying opportunities to improve it, including possibly eliminating the state income tax.

"As we pay down our pension obligations and continue to see strong revenue performances, we need to prepare for our state's financial future. That's why I think it's so important to conduct a full vetting of our tax system with the goal of identifying transformational opportunities to make it work better for all Hoosiers," Bray said.

Some of the other major topics set for review are the impact of artificial intelligence on Indiana employment and public services, consumer data privacy, occupational licensing reforms, incarceration trends, small modular nuclear reactors, health insurance prior authorization requirements and higher education costs.

Lawmakers also will study, among other assigned topics, the legalization of cannabis and psilocybin or "magic mushrooms," road funding strategies, public pension programs, food insecurity, health care and Medicaid expenses, barriers to community growth and overweight vehicle penalties.

Legislative leaders expect to assign members of the House and Senate to the different study committees in coming weeks based on expertise, interest and availability.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores