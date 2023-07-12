HAMMOND — The state's vehicle emissions testing mandate for residents of Lake and Porter counties does not run afoul of the Indiana Constitution.

That's the ruling issued by Lake Superior Judge John Sedia in a longshot lawsuit filed by several current and former members of the Lake County Council challenging the validity of emissions testing as a vehicle registration requirement.

Sedia acknowledged at the outset of his nine-page decision that emissions testing is "universally despised" in Northwest Indiana, in part because there's no testing for the innumerable semi-trailer trucks that "travel through Lake and Porter on one of the busiest stretches of interstate in the nation, the Borman Expressway, belching gasoline and diesel exhaust for miles on end, polluting the air, then traveling on to Chicago or points east."

Nevertheless, Sedia said the litigants, led by Lake County Councilman Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, did not present sufficient evidence to support their claim the emissions testing requirement violates constitutional provisions that generally prohibit laws that apply only to specific localities.

Sedia instead ruled in favor of the state, who he said successfully showed federal air quality mandates supersede state law, and that any disparate treatment is justified by Indiana's need to implement air quality improvement measures or risk losing most of its federal highway funding.

"A reasonable relationship exists between the requirement of emissions testing in Lake and Porter counties and the purpose of attaining ambient air quality," Sedia said. "(The requirement) does not offend the Constitution of the state of Indiana."

As a result, motorists in Lake and Porter counties must continue taking their vehicles to a Clean Air Car Check station for emissions testing every other year, once their vehicle is four years old, as a condition of renewing their state vehicle registration.

Sedia's ruling still can be reviewed by the Indiana Court of Appeals if requested by the litigants, who include Bilski; Lake Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago; state Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland; Lake Councilman David Hamm, D-Hammond; and former Lake Councilmen Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, and Al Menchaca, D-Gary.

The lawsuit was the latest in a string of local and state attempts to eliminate the vehicle emissions testing mandate that applies to Northwest Indiana, and nowhere else in the state, because the federal government groups Lake and Porter counties with Chicago for air-quality purposes.

Records show the Chicagoland region, including Northwest Indiana, does not meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 8-hour ozone standard of 70 parts per billion — necessitating remedial efforts to limit ozone, such as emissions testing.

Ozone is a pollutant produced by vehicle emissions that can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly and individuals with lung disease.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine