ROLLING PRAIRIE — It's not the $1.58 billion jackpot. But a MegaMillions player in LaPorte County is $10,000 richer following Tuesday's drawing.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, a ticket sold for the multistate lottery game matched four of the five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000 — the game's third-highest prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Rolling Prairie Family Express, 4093 E. U.S. 20, which is about eight miles northeast of LaPorte, lottery officials said.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 13-19-20-32-33 and Mega Ball 14.

To claim the prize, the ticket-holder should sign and complete the information on the back, keep the ticket in a secure place, and call Hoosier Lottery headquarters at 800-955-6886 for directions to the most convenient prize payment location.

The odds of winning a $10,000 MegaMillions payout are 1 in 931,001.

