U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is backing Donald Trump for a second term as president, notwithstanding the 91 pending felony charges against the former chief executive.

Braun said in a statement issued Monday that he's endorsing Trump for president over former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence and the other GOP candidates in the race because Trump is a "businessman" and a political "outsider" similar to Braun.

"Together we took on the Washington swamp with a historic victory in the 2018 Indiana Senate race. We installed constitutional conservatives on the Supreme Court who have protected the unborn and our Second Amendment rights, and we disrupted the cozy, self-serving Washington elites who are bankrupting our country," Braun said.

Ironically, Braun no longer will be in Washington if Trump becomes the first president since Grover Cleveland in 1892 to win election to nonconsecutive terms.

Braun has opted against a Senate reelection bid next year to instead seek the Republican nomination for Indiana governor.

Nevertheless, Braun believes Trump is the only Republican presidential candidate who understands how the "Washington swamp works against Hoosiers, and works overtime to hamper our prosperity."

"Donald Trump is the candidate capable of returning us to the 'America First' policies that delivered unmatched prosperity and security for the American people. I give Donald Trump my endorsement for president of the United States," Braun said.

In contrast, U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., has declined to endorse Trump in the Republican primary, citing Trump's refusal to call Vladimir Putin a war criminal for Russian atrocities in Ukraine and Trump's inability to win elections for either himself or others.

"I can't think of someone worse equipped to bring people together to pass legislation and advance our collective values than the former president," Young told HuffPost in May.

