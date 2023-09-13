An influential interest group in Indiana Republican politics has decided which candidate it's backing in the packed primary for the 2024 GOP gubernatorial nomination.

The Club for Growth's political action committee recently announced it is supporting U.S. Sen. Mike Braun in his bid to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The organization — led by former U.S. Rep. David McIntosh, R-Muncie, who lost in his 2000 gubernatorial run to Democratic incumbent Gov. Frank O'Bannon — said Braun is best because he's consistently supported conservative, pro-growth policies as a former member of the Indiana House and, since 2019, in the U.S. Senate.

"Sen. Mike Braun is a proven conservative fighter who will stand up and protect Hoosier values as Indiana's next governor — we are proud to endorse him in the race," McIntosh said. "We will do whatever it takes to ensure Sen. Braun is elected governor."

The Club for Growth PAC routinely supports political candidates who favor reducing government spending, cutting taxes, promoting school choice, replacing the existing Social Security and Medicare programs, and eliminating trade protections for domestic manufacturers, such as the steel industry.

In a statement, Braun welcomed the endorsement from the billionaire-backed organization, which most recently worked to keep Republican former Gov. Mitch Daniels from challenging Congressman Jim Banks for Indiana's 2024 U.S. Senate nomination.

"As a main street entrepreneur and the only candidate with a proven conservative record when it comes to less spending, lower taxes and reducing regulations, I am proud to have the endorsement of Club for Growth," Braun said.

Braun pledged that if he's elected governor next year he will "continue to challenge the status quo and offer solutions that will create jobs, lower the cost of health care, improve our schools and put all Hoosiers on the path to prosperity."

The senator is competing against four other politically experienced or well-funded candidates for the Republican nomination: Former Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers; Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch; Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden; and former Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Hoosier Republicans will select their party's gubernatorial nominee at the May 7, 2024, primary election.

