HOBART — The Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy has received the go-ahead to begin construction of a new, 25,000-square foot police training facility at its Lake County campus.

The State Budget Committee last week authorized the release of $5 million to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) for the facility that will double the number of law enforcement recruits that can be trained in Northwest Indiana.

Records show the new building will include modern law enforcement training amenities, as well as an auditorium, locker rooms, offices, conference space, classrooms, restrooms, a physical training room and a multipurpose space.

"The completed facility will help meet the demand for properly trained law enforcement officers within Indiana," said Devon Burks, IDHS chief financial officer.

Funding for the new training facility was included in the two-year state budget approved earlier this year in House Enrolled Act 1001 by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

James Markle, executive director of the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, and Griffith Police Chief Greg Mance, chairman of the academy's board of directors, both attended Friday's State Budget Committee meeting for final review of the project.

However, no State Budget Committee members asked questions of the law enforcement leaders about the planned training facility and state spending authorization ultimately was approved unanimously by the committee.

The priciest item on the committee's agenda this month was $100 million for a new inn at Potato Creek State Park near South Bend — a project originally conceived as part of Indiana's 2016 bicentennial celebrations.

The new inn will be situated near the park's 327-acre lake and feature 120 guest rooms, a full-service dining room and patio/terrace, an event and conference center, gift shop, activity rooms, indoor aquatic center, lake observation deck and boardwalk, playground, 12 boat slips and parking for 250 vehicles.

Construction is scheduled to begin in Spring 2024.

The budget committee also approved, among other agenda items, spending $1.5 million for new fencing or gates at numerous Indiana Department of Transportation facilities, including buildings in Gary, Fowler, Remington and Winamac; and $1.1 million for general rehabilitation of INDOT buildings in Northwest Indiana and across the state.