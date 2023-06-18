Take it easy if you're going to be outside Monday anywhere in the northern third of Indiana.
That's the recommendation of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, which has designated Monday as an Air Quality Action Day because of anticipated high ozone levels and smoke from Canada's wildfires in Northwest Indiana, as well as the north-central and northeast regions of the state.
People sensitive to air-quality changes may be affected when ozone levels are high. In particular, children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, according to IDEM.
Region residents are asked to help reduce ozone by walking, biking, carpooling or using public transportation instead of driving. Or, for those who have to drive, combining multiple errands into a single trip and avoiding idling in drive-thru lanes.
IDEM also is encouraging Hoosiers to wait to refuel their vehicles or use gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.; and conserving energy by turning off lights and setting air conditioners to at least 75 degrees.
Air-quality advisories generally are issued when sunlight bakes vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors, creating ground-level ozone; and weather conditions, such as light winds and hot and dry air, trap the lung-irritating pollution close to the ground.
