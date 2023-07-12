PORTAGE — It wasn't the $675 million jackpot. But someone who purchased a Powerball Double Play lottery ticket for Monday's drawing at a Northwest Indiana gas station likely still has a big smile on their face.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, a ticket sold in Portage for the multistate lottery game matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball in the Double Play drawing to win $50,000 — the game’s third-highest prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at Family Express, 5901 U.S. Hwy. 6, lottery officials said

Monday's winning Powerball Double Play numbers were 21-30-37-41-56 and Powerball 14.

Double Play is a $1 add-on to a $2 Powerball ticket that enables purchasers to use their Powerball numbers in an immediate second chance drawing with a top prize of $10 million.

The odds of winning a $50,000 prize in either the regular Powerball drawing or the Double Play drawing are 1 in 913,130. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

The lottery recommends the person with the winning ticket sign and complete the information on the back, keep the ticket in a secure place and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, the ticket-holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 before bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

No one won the Powerball jackpot Monday. As a result, the game's top prize now stands at an estimated $725 million for Wednesday's drawing.

