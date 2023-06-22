It could have been a Christmas miracle for a Region family. But Santa didn't deliver this time.

A winning Powerball lottery ticket purchased on or before Christmas Eve in Northwest Indiana expired Thursday with no one claiming the $50,000 prize.

Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed to The Times that the ticket sold for the Dec. 24, 2022, Powerball drawing at Mr. Fuel, 2945 Burr St., Gary, was not turned in for payment at Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline.

As a result, instead of going home with the ticket holder, the $50,000 will remain in the prize pool for future payments to other winners, Hoosier Lottery spokesman Megan Wade-Taxter said.

The lucky ticket matched four of the five winning numbers, 17-37-46-54-67, and the Powerball, 8, to win the game’s third-highest prize.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1 in 913,129. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Wade-Taxter said the lottery encourages all players to carefully check their tickets against the winning numbers before disposing of their tickets.

An even larger Powerball payout of $150,000 remains at risk of being returned to the lottery prize pool if the winning ticket sold in Northwest Indiana isn't turned in to the Hoosier Lottery by June 29.

The $150,000 ticket was purchased for the Dec. 31, 2022, Powerball drawing at Speedway, 9299 Broadway, Merrillville, records show.

It also matched four of the five winning numbers, 18-37-44-50-64, and the Powerball, 11, but the purchaser opted for a "Power Play" — tripling the value of the prize.

The lottery recommends that the person holding the winning ticket fill out the information on the back of the ticket and call 800-955-6886 to set up an appointment to claim their winnings at Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Records show largest-ever unclaimed prize in Indiana was a $4.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot sold in Indianapolis in August 2016 that expired in February 2017 with no one ever presenting the winning ticket for payment.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park