Someone who could be celebrating Independence Day with all the fireworks instead has nothing — and probably doesn't even realize it.

A winning Powerball ticket purchased on or before New Year's Eve in Northwest Indiana expired Thursday with no one claiming the $150,000 prize.

Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed to The Times that the ticket sold for the Dec. 31, 2022, Powerball drawing at Speedway, 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, was not turned in for payment at Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline.

As a result, instead of going home with the ticket-holder, the $150,000 will remain in the prize pool for future payments to other winners, lottery spokesman Megan Wade-Taxter said.

The lucky ticket matched four of 18-37-44-50-64, and the Powerball, 11, to win $50,000. But the purchaser also opted for a "Power Play" — tripling the value of the prize.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1 in 913,129. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Wade-Taxter said the lottery encourages all players to carefully check their tickets against the winning numbers before disposing of their tickets.

This is the second Powerball ticket to go unclaimed in a week: A $50,000 winner purchased in Gary for the Christmas Eve drawing never was presented for payment.

