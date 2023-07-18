Individuals recently purchasing Powerball lottery tickets in Michigan City and Winfield were just one number away from becoming a multimillionaire.

Now they'll somehow have to try to be happy with merely winning $50,000.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, a ticket sold in Michigan City for Saturday's drawing of the multistate lottery game matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win the game’s third-highest prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at the Lucky Stop, 1912 Franklin St., lottery officials said.

Saturday's winning numbers were 2-9-43-55-57 and Powerball 18.

Lottery records show a second winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Winfield for Monday's Powerball drawing at Smoke Shop 17, 9131 E. 109th St.

Monday's winning numbers were 5-8-9-17-41 and Powerball 21.

No one overcame the 1 in 292 million odds of matching all five white balls (numbered 1 to 69) and the Powerball (numbered 1 to 26) at either drawing.

As a result, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball game is $1 billion.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the odds of matching the four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 are 1 in 913,130. Statewide, there were four $50,000 winners from Monday's Powerball drawing in Indiana.

It's considerably more difficult (1 in 11.7 million) to match the five white balls without the Powerball — so that feat is worth $1 million when it happens.

The odds of a Powerball player winning any prize are 1 in 25.

The lottery recommends the people who purchased the winning tickets in Michigan City and Winfield sign and complete the information on the back, keep the ticket in a secure place and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, a ticket-holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 before bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Last week, another lucky Northwest Indiana Powerball player won $50,000 in the July 10 Powerball Double Play drawing on a ticket purchased at Family Express, 5901 U.S. Highway 6, Portage.

