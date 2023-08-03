Not everyone, it seems, is focused on trying to win the unbelievable $1.25 billion MegaMillions lottery jackpot up for grabs Friday night.

Some people in Northwest Indiana still are purchasing Powerball tickets — even though its top prize for Saturday's drawing is a mere $124 million.

In fact, one of those Powerball loyalists struck it rich Wednesday when a ticket sold for the multistate lottery game matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 — the game’s third-highest prize.

The lucky ticket was sold at Citgo, 1312 W. Chicago Ave., East Chicago, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 23-24-33-51-64 and Powerball 5.

This is the fifth Powerball ticket sold recently in Northwest Indiana to win a $50,000 prize. In the past two months, lottery players purchasing tickets at retailers in Highland, Winfield, Portage and Michigan City each won in an instant the approximate equivalent of an individual Hoosier's median annual income.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the odds of matching the four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 are 1 in 913,130. The odds of a Powerball player winning any prize are 1 in 25.

Records show another lottery player at the Meijer store in Portage, 6050 U.S. 6, last month overcame 1 in 1.2 million odds to win the $758,000 top prize in the July 20 CA$H 5 drawing.

The lottery recommends the person with the winning Powerball ticket from East Chicago sign and complete the information on the back, keep the ticket in a secure place and consider consulting a financial adviser.

To claim the prize, a ticket-holder should schedule an appointment by calling 800-955-6886 before bringing the ticket to Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

