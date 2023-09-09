Every county in Northwest Indiana, and nearly all of the state's 92 counties, has agreed to accept a massive infusion of state support to expand their public health programs and services.

Senate Enrolled Act 4 (2023), sponsored by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, established Health First Indiana to bolster local public health infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that's killed more than 25,000 Hoosiers since 2020.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb backed the initiative by providing in House Enrolled Act 1001 (2023) a total of $75 million for local public health during the 2024 calendar year, and another $150 million in 2025.

In comparison, GOP state budgets enacted in prior years distributed just $6.9 million for local public health across the state.

In exchange for the extra cash, counties had to agree to spend it only on so-called "core public health services," including disease prevention, tobacco cessation, maternal and child health, chronic illness reduction, sexually transmitted infections testing, childhood lead screening, health education and access to vaccinations, among others.

County health departments also must track how each dollar is spent and the impact the money has on health outcomes; regularly report the results to the state, local elected officials and the general public; and maintain local government funding for public health services at least at the same level as prior to the infusion of the additional state dollars.

Records show the county commissioners in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties all opted-in to Health First Indiana.

As a result, the state is preparing to distribute next year the following amounts: $6 million to Lake County, including the Gary and East Chicago public health departments; $1.8 million to Porter County; $1.4 million for LaPorte County; $156,000 for Newton County; and $333,000 for Jasper County.

In 2025, Lake County public health agencies will receive approximately $12 million in Health First Indiana funding, Porter County is in line for about $4 million, LaPorte County will get $3 million or so, Newton County up to $400,000, and Jasper County about $750,000, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

That's an unprecedented increase relative to this year's state-provided local public health funding of just $190,000 for Lake County, $136,000 to Porter County, $117,000 to LaPorte County, $47,000 in Newton County and $52,000 in Jasper County.

The governor said he's pleased 86 counties chose to participate in Health First Indiana, and he's optimistic the additional support for public health, community partnerships and innovative health programs will reverse the numerous indicators showing Hoosiers are considerably less healthy than other Americans.

"Communities across the state are recognizing this 1500% increased state investment as a game-changer for Hoosiers not just today, but for generations to come," Holcomb said.

Records show the six counties opting out are: Crawford, Fountain, Harrison, Johnson, Wells and Whitley.

