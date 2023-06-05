A central Indiana pastor and library board member currently engaged in a variety of right-wing cultural battles announced Monday he is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

Micah Beckwith, of Noblesville, said he's running for Indiana's second-highest office — held continuously by Republicans since 2005 — because he's "worried about the future of our state and nation."

"Our way of life is being threatened from within by the woke culture. Families are suffering due to high inflation and high property taxes. Our children are being radicalized in our schools. And crime is on the rise. We need leadership in Indianapolis that has courage, energy and determination to put our state on the right path," Beckwith said.

Unlike other lieutenant governors who have limited their activities in office to the duties prescribed by law, such as serving as state agriculture commissioner, or tasks delegated by the governor, Beckwith believes he has a bigger mission if elected to the post.

"During these turbulent times, the people of Indiana deserve a lieutenant governor who is more than a ceremonial appointment or yes person. They need a proactive lieutenant governor who will fight for our constitutional rights, lead the war against the woke culture and get the politics out of the classroom," Beckwith said.

"As a father, I want my children to grow up in a free democracy not a socialist society. I am not going to sit on the sidelines and hope for the best. I am stepping forward to do my part in saving our state and build a brighter future for every child."

Beckwith acknowledged it's unusual to launch a bid for lieutenant governor independent of a top of the ticket running-mate, since the biennial Republican State Convention usually just ratifies the lieutenant governor candidate picked by the winner of the May 7, 2024, gubernatorial primary election.

But Beckwith said he's bucking the normal process to give "the people" a say. Even though, absent a hasty law change by the 2024 General Assembly, it still will be Republican convention delegates who formally select the party's lieutenant governor nominee.

"I believe that a candidate must present their case to the voters, so I am launching a 11-month job interview with my fellow Hoosiers for the position of lieutenant governor," Beckwith said. "They are going to know why it will be better with Beckwith."

Beckwith last ran for office in 2020 when he lost a Republican primary bid to represent Indiana's 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House.

He currently serves as a trustee for the Hamilton East Public Library, whose librarians in Noblesville and Fishers are in the midst of reevaluating the placement of some 18,000 "teen zone" books at the direction of the library board, and relocating to adult shelves books containing profanity, violence and sexual content.

Beyond favoring library book restrictions, Beckwith's campaign Facebook page is a catalogue of right-wing grievances, including posts condemning LGBTQ Pride Month and companies supporting it, describing Democratic President Joe Biden as "a senile old man," emphasizing the need for "strong Godly men" to chart the course of American culture, doubting biological evolution, proclaiming the innocence of Republican former President Donald Trump, defending the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, promoting COVID-19 skepticism, and opposing daylight saving time.

