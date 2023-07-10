A former statewide elected official whose law license was temporarily suspended in 2020 after the Indiana Supreme Court determined he committed multiple acts of misdemeanor battery by groping four women in a bar is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

Curtis Hill Jr., 62, who served as Indiana attorney general from 2017 to 2021 following four terms as Elkhart County prosecutor, announced Monday he's running for the state's top office to advocate for "traditional values and conservative governance" in the Hoosier State.

"Hoosiers are tired of the same old career politicians telling you they know better than you. Voters across Indiana want a proven conservative and fresh voice understanding the issues directly impacting their state. Curtis Hill has spent his life serving his community, not his political desires," Hill's campaign website says.

His nascent campaign to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is Hill's second attempt in three years to regain public office since losing his bid for renomination as attorney general to Todd Rokita at the 2020 Republican State Convention.

Republicans in the 2nd Congressional District, which spans northern Indiana and includes portions of LaPorte County, last summer also rejected Hill's efforts to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski as the district's GOP U.S. House nominee following her fatal car crash.

Hill is starting significantly behind in the GOP race for governor against three well-funded competitors: U.S. Sen. Mike Braun; Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch; and Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman.

Nevertheless, Hill is optimistic — with God's help — he will build "a strong coalition of grassroots supporters committed to putting a strong Indiana conservative in the governor's office."

"Our campaign will emphasize a positive vision for Indiana, restoring faith in our institutions, protecting our children, investing in our law enforcement, prioritizing the rebuilding of our economy and placing the needs of Hoosiers above the manipulation of Washington, D.C.," Hill said.

Specifically, Hill plans to take aim at the "big government," "job-killing regulations," "wasteful government spending," and "high taxes" he claims are rampant in Indiana, notwithstanding 20 consecutive years of Republican governors, complete GOP dominance of the General Assembly since 2011, and more than 90% of local elected officials hailing from the Republican Party.

"Hoosiers are hungry for a proven conservative leader with the courage to stand up for the traditional values upon which our republic was built," Hill said.

It's not clear how Hill's claimed belief in traditional values comports with his behavior on the night of March 15, 2018, when court records show Hill, after spending the evening dining and drinking with a lobbyist, attended a legislative party at an Indianapolis bar and proceeded to touch the backs or buttocks of four different women in a "rude" and "insolent" manner — spurring the Supreme Court to temporarily suspend Hill's law license.

After regaining his license, Hill spent state resources promoting Donald Trump's false claims of fraud in the 2020 elections, and led a pay-per-view "prosecution" of Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to determine whether Fauci colluded with pharmaceutical companies, the "mainstream media," and "big tech" to incite public panic by falsifying the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic that's killed more than 1.1 million Americans since 2020.

