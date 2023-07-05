A Northwest Indiana legislator is hoping to build on a new state law potentially limiting children's access to school library books by preventing all Hoosiers from visiting "adult" websites, unless they provide age verification.

State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, said Wednesday he's preparing legislation for action by the 2024 General Assembly that would require website operators to verify the age of individuals accessing websites displaying material deemed harmful to minors.

"The law restricting pornographic materials from being accessed in school libraries highlighted issues parents are concerned about, but didn't include anything with regard to the internet," Bohacek said.

"We can't forget that almost all kids have access to the internet, which is filled with other sources of adult content. This bill is the first step in ensuring our kids are safely browsing the internet without the risk of stumbling across something they aren't meant to see."

Bohacek provided few details of how his age verification system would work, how user privacy would be protected, or even a consistent understanding of what kind of content would be restricted.

For example, court rulings repeatedly have held "adult content" and "pornographic material" are types of expression protected by the First Amendment, and the government does not have the authority to unreasonably limit access to otherwise legally protected speech.

Content that is "obscene," on the other hand, or material deemed "harmful to minors" under Indiana law, generally is not protected, and its sale, distribution or exhibition to children or adults already is prohibited by state law.

Bohacek seemed indifferent to those distinctions in his policy announcement. He said his focus is ensuring children "are protected from the dangers they can view on the internet."

"Indiana needs to be a leader in protecting children from inappropriate material in all public spaces," Bohacek said. "Kids are like sponges, constantly absorbing everything they see, and living in such a media-driven world creates unattainable expectations for kids, ultimately damaging their mental and physical well-being."

The two-term Republican did not explain why he believes the government — instead of parents — should be responsible for the internet viewing habits of Indiana children, or why he believes age verification would work given the widespread underage use of alcohol and tobacco in the Hoosier State.

He also did not say how he intends to go after websites with disfavored content that are based outside of Indiana or the United States.

Earlier this year, Bohacek joined all Senate Republicans in approving House Enrolled Act 1447 that requires every public and charter school to establish a procedure for the parent of any student, or any person residing in the school district, to request the removal of library materials deemed "obscene" or "harmful to minors."

