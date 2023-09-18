Attorney General Todd Rokita was formally accused Monday of violating the professional conduct rules for Indiana attorneys and may face discipline by the Supreme Court, including potential disbarment and loss of his elected office.

In response, Rokita said he's being targeted by "radicals" seeking to intimidate and cancel him because he's a "passionate fighter" who is "beating back the culture of death, grievance and 'transanity' being pushed by radicals in workplaces, schools, media and government."

The allegations stem from repeated public statements made last year by the first-term Republican, originally from Munster, in connection with an investigation by his office into whether the proper reporting procedures were followed when a 10-year-old girl from Ohio, who became pregnant as a result of rape, obtained an abortion in Indiana after abortion access was sharply restricted in Ohio.

Under Indiana law, all complaints and information relating to misconduct allegations against licensed medical professionals are required to be held "in strict confidence" until the attorney general files notice he intends to prosecute the licensee before the state's governor-appointed Medical Licensing Board.

The statute specifies that disclosures relating to such complaints only may be made if required by law, necessary to advance an investigation, or when provided to a law enforcement agency with jurisdiction over a person or matter involved in the complaint.

In this case, the Disciplinary Commission detailed how Rokita appeared on the nationally televised Fox News Channel July 13, 2022, and not only disclosed the existence of an investigation into whether Dr. Caitlin Bernard failed to properly report the 10 year old's abortion, but also described Bernard as an "abortion activist acting as a doctor — with a history of failing to report."

"Parents need to know. Authorities need to know. Public policy experts need to know. We all need to know as citizens in a free republic, so we can stop this. This is a horrible, horrible scene. Caused by Marxists, socialists, and those in the White House who don't, who want lawlessness at the border. And then this girl was politicized — politicized for the gain of killing more babies. All right, that was the goal. And this abortion activist is out there front and center," Rokita said on the Fox News program.

According to the Disciplinary Commission, Rokita subsequently discussed specific factors of the Bernard investigation in public statements, press releases, Facebook Live broadcasts and news media interviews between July and September 2022 — long before Nov. 30 when the attorney general's office filed an administrative complaint against Bernard with the Medical Licensing Board, and when none of the statutory exceptions to the confidentiality requirement applied.

The commission also noted that Bernard did report the abortion she performed on the 10-year-old Ohio girl to the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Child Services on July 2, 2022, as required by law.

Moreover, it found none of the seven consumer complaints against Bernard received by the attorney general in connection with the 10 year old's abortion — which served in part as the basis for Rokita's investigation — were submitted by patients of Bernard.

As a result, the Disciplinary Commission said Rokita's infringement of state law relating to the privacy of investigations by his office violated three of the rules all Indiana attorneys agree to follow as a condition of practicing law in the Hoosier State, including prohibitions against making public statements likely to prejudice an adjudicative proceeding; impugning the character, credibility, reputation or record of a party to an investigation; and engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

The Indiana Rules of Professional Conduct also note: "Lawyers holding public office assume legal responsibilities going beyond those of other citizens."

The Disciplinary Commission asked in its complaint that the Indiana Supreme Court, which regulates the conduct of Hoosier attorneys and enforces discipline, when warranted, take appropriate action against Rokita's license to practice law.

The five justices — all initially appointed by Republican governors — likely will select a hearing officer in coming days to investigate the Disciplinary Commission's complaint and report back with any recommended sanctions against Rokita.

The discipline options available to the high court, in order of severity, are: No action; a private reprimand; a public reprimand; a temporary law license suspension with automatic reinstatement; an extended law license suspension without automatic reinstatement; or disbarment.

Disbarment would have the double effect of forcing Rokita from office prior to the end of his term in January 2025 and likely prevent him from seeking reelection next year because state law requires the attorney general be a licensed attorney.

Separately, the Republican-controlled General Assembly could act to remove Rokita through impeachment for allegedly violating state law relating to the confidentiality of investigations.

Rokita, on the other hand, insisted he did nothing wrong because Bernard also discussed in television interviews the abortion she performed on the Ohio 10-year-old, breaching her duty of confidentiality by publicly discussing patient information.

In May, the Medical Licensing Board fined Bernard $3,000 and issued a letter of reprimand for the alleged privacy violation, but took no action against her license — despite Rokita also accusing Bernard of failing to report child abuse and being unfit to practice medicine.

Rokita subsequently filed a lawsuit Friday on behalf of the state against Bernard's employer, IU Health, accusing Indiana's largest health care system of failing to properly report, review and enforce federal and state medical privacy law violations, due in part to the Bernard case.

"We will continue defending Indiana's laws and ensure that licensed medical professionals and other health care providers are held accountable when they violate their patients' privacy and fail to obtain consent," Rokita said. "This work certainly includes vindicating vulnerable children (our most precious gift) for having their privacy rights unlawfully violated — without consent — by health care providers to further their political agenda and their 'bottom line.' I won't stop in this and my other work."

Rokita also claimed in his response to the Disciplinary Commission that his public statements related to the Bernard case were necessary to keep the public informed of a high-profile investigation, in accordance with his duties as an elected official.

In addition, Rokita suggested it's unclear whether the investigation confidentiality requirement applies to the attorney general himself, or only to employees of the attorney general's office.

Rokita is the second consecutive Republican attorney general to be accused by the Disciplinary Commission of violating Indiana's Rules of Professional Conduct.

In 2020, the law license of then-Attorney General Curtis Hill, a candidate for the 2024 GOP gubernatorial nomination, was suspended for 30 days by the Indiana Supreme Court after it unanimously determined Hill committed misdemeanor battery by groping the backs or buttocks of four women in a "rude" or "insolent" manner during a March 15, 2018, party at an Indianapolis bar.

