State rent assistance announced for tenants affected by COVID-19

The $500 payment is made directly to the landlord and can be applied to future or backdated payments as early as April 1.

Landlords who participate must agree to not evict tenants for nonpayment until renter is more than 45 days delinquent on rent.

Jacob Sipe, executive director of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Agency, said he estimated about 12,000 Hoosier households will be helped through this program.

However, about 250,000 Hoosiers are at risk of being evicted or becoming homeless due to COVID-19, according to Prosperity Indiana, which are among several advocacy groups that have called on state leaders in recent weeks to expand the eviction moratorium.

Sipe recognized the gap during Wednesday’s news conference but noted some counties, including Marion County, have a separate rental assistance program in place. He also suggested renters stay in contact with their landlords and set up repayment plans for missed payments.

Renters can begin applying July 13 at www.indianahousingnow.org.