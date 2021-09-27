 Skip to main content
State reports another 3,400 new student positive COVID-19 cases
urgent

State reports another 3,400 new student positive COVID-19 cases

With fewer and fewer cases reported each week this month, just under 3,400 new student COVID-19 cases were reported by the state Monday. 

The latest update of the Indiana COVID-19 data report lists 3,364 new student positive cases and 182 new teacher positive cases. Another 317 positive cases were reported among school staff. 

All three categories saw fewer new cases reported this week than last week. Last week, there were 4,499 new student cases, 210 new teacher cases and 332 new staff cases. Three weeks ago, there were over 6,300 new cases reported among Hoosier students. 

In total, there have been 30,084 student cases reported since July. There have been 1,538 teacher positive cases and 2,303 among staff. 

Statewide, nearly 45% of the cases are reported in students ages 10 to 14 with another quarter of cases among 5- to 9-year-olds and a little more than 28% of cases reported in students ages 15 to 19.

A little more than half of teacher cases are reported among people in their 30s and 40s, and 82% of cases are reportedly female teachers. 

New cases are those reported to the Indiana Department of Health since the last weekly dashboard update. 

Gary Community School Corp. doesn’t keep an aggregated data dashboard on its district website, but it does report data for each school to the state department of health. According to those reports, West Side Leadership Academy has had 36 total cases and Bailly Middle School has had 10, McCullough Academy and Beveridge Elementary School have each had fewer than five total cases. 

Here’s a closer look at COVID-19 numbers in Region districts, according to the most recent data available on their dashboards:

Crown Point Community School Corp.

  • Total student cases: 186

  • Total staff cases: 22

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

School City of Hammond

  • Total student cases: 180

  • Total staff cases: 26

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

Duneland School Corp. 

  • Active cases: 12

  • Total cases: 118

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Lake Central School Corp. 

  • Total student cases: 136

  • Total staff cases: 19

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 10

Portage Township Schools

  • Active student and staff cases: 48

  • Total student and staff cases: 191

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Valparaiso Community School

  • Total positive cases: 173

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Tri-Creek School Corp. 

  • Total positive cases: 133

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 17

LaPorte Community School Corp. 

  • Total students cases: 123

  • Total staff cases: 24

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

East Porter County School Corp. 

  • Active cases: 5

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Griffith Public Schools

  • Total student cases: 87

  • Total staff cases: 14

  • Masks: Optional 

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Union Township School Corp. 

  • Total active cases: 2

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

School City of East Chicago

  • Total student cases: 55

  • Total staff cases: 13

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 17

Michigan City Area Schools

  • Total student cases: 56

  • Total staff cases: 7

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

