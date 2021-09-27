State reports another 3,400 new student positive COVID-19 cases

With fewer and fewer cases reported each week this month, just under 3,400 new student COVID-19 cases were reported by the state Monday.

The latest update of the Indiana COVID-19 data report lists 3,364 new student positive cases and 182 new teacher positive cases. Another 317 positive cases were reported among school staff.

All three categories saw fewer new cases reported this week than last week. Last week, there were 4,499 new student cases, 210 new teacher cases and 332 new staff cases. Three weeks ago, there were over 6,300 new cases reported among Hoosier students.

In total, there have been 30,084 student cases reported since July. There have been 1,538 teacher positive cases and 2,303 among staff.

Statewide, nearly 45% of the cases are reported in students ages 10 to 14 with another quarter of cases among 5- to 9-year-olds and a little more than 28% of cases reported in students ages 15 to 19.

A little more than half of teacher cases are reported among people in their 30s and 40s, and 82% of cases are reportedly female teachers.