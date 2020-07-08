State to allow optional IREAD-3 testing for students who missed spring exams

"Without a doubt we understand that there’s an educational loss due to COVID over the last several months, and I think this gives schools the tool and if they’d like to use it they can," Watts said. "It’s certainly not required. There’s no teeth in it. It just puts another tool in their belt."

Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, who sits on the State Board of Education, was the only member to vote against the optional fall test administration.

In a series of tweets before and after the Wednesday morning meeting, the state schools chief said that educators would not receive the results of IREAD-3 exams until December, and that the Indiana Department of Education's proposals to limit or end IREAD-3 could save $300,000 annually.

"IREAD-3 was never developed as a diagnostic test," McCormick said in the Wednesday meeting. "We do spend a lot of money on testing. We have a lot of resources available that can give us the data for that baseline that we already spend quite a bit of money on. So, although I appreciate it being optional, I think this is unnecessary given the stressors that will be in place on schools."

Board member David Freitas responded that he liked the resolution for its promotion of local control.