State to allow optional IREAD-3 testing for students who missed spring exams

School districts will have the option to administer the state's Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination, or IREAD-3, assessment this fall to fourth graders who may have missed taking the exam last school year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Indiana State Board of Education passed a resolution Wednesday morning allowing local districts the choice to give fourth graders the IREAD-3 exam this fall as a benchmark for students' proficiency after Hoosier students spent roughly a quarter of the 2019-2020 instructional year learning from home.
The IREAD-3 exam, typically administered in the spring, assesses students' understanding of foundational reading standards up to a third grade level at what is widely considered a pivotal time in students' elementary literacy education.
The board's resolution Wednesday would allow local districts to give fourth graders, who did not test in the spring, the opportunity to do so in the fall and retest again in the spring 2021 semester if the student receives a failing grade.
UPDATE: Indiana schools ordered to close through May 1, spring testing canceled amid coronavirus pandemic
The spring retest is not required, and a students' score in the fall administration of the test cannot be used to hold that student back a grade level, according to the resolution.
State Board of Education Chairman B.J. Watts said the test can be used at a district's discretion as a resource to help school leaders determine their students' literacy needs in the coming school year.
"Without a doubt we understand that there’s an educational loss due to COVID over the last several months, and I think this gives schools the tool and if they’d like to use it they can," Watts said. "It’s certainly not required. There’s no teeth in it. It just puts another tool in their belt."
Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, who sits on the State Board of Education, was the only member to vote against the optional fall test administration.
IDOE proposed no more or limited IREAD3. This saves $300K/yr, decreases testing & schs already administer other tests providing student data.— Jennifer McCormick (@suptdrmccormick) July 7, 2020
Yet...
State Bd of Ed will vote on adding IREAD3 to 4th grade (fall) as an available test & continue 3rd grade (spr). 🤦🏼♀️
In a series of tweets before and after the Wednesday morning meeting, the state schools chief said that educators would not receive the results of IREAD-3 exams until December, and that the Indiana Department of Education's proposals to limit or end IREAD-3 could save $300,000 annually.
"IREAD-3 was never developed as a diagnostic test," McCormick said in the Wednesday meeting. "We do spend a lot of money on testing. We have a lot of resources available that can give us the data for that baseline that we already spend quite a bit of money on. So, although I appreciate it being optional, I think this is unnecessary given the stressors that will be in place on schools."
Board member David Freitas responded that he liked the resolution for its promotion of local control.
"For schools that have some interest in doing this, we’re providing that encouragement," Freitas said. "Those who are unwilling to do it — for whatever reason, it’s really up to them — then it gives them the option to not participate."
The Indiana Department of Education will now be responsible for creating a fall IREAD-3 testing window for schools that do decide to administer the test to fourth graders.
Virtual graduation: NWI high schools
Students of this spring's Class of 2020 will graduate in circumstances like no others.
Some will celebrate virtually. Others may push back traditional ceremonies until later this summer. All will come at a distance.
This year, in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, The Times is saluting these seniors.
We invited valedictorians, salutatorians and selected student speakers to share a few words with the Region; including speeches they had prepared for graduation day, their teachers' support and advice to students who will soon follow in their footsteps.
Here's to the Class of 2020.
Compiled by Carley Lanich, Matthew Moore and Kale Wilk.
Students of this spring's Class of 2020 will graduate in circumstances like no others. Some will celebrate virtually. Others may push back tra…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.