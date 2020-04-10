State to allow use of last year's teacher evaluations amid COVID-19 school closures

The state will allow more flexible teacher evaluation requirements this spring in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Following a new executive order signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana Department of Education issued guidance Fridays allowing school leadership to conduct teacher evaluations using one of two options.
School corporations can evaluate their teachers either by using last year's evaluations or by providing a new evaluation this school year with flexibility granted in response to coronavirus-driven school closures ending all in-person education through the end of this school year.
UPDATE: Indiana schools closed through end of academic year; high school seniors to receive credit for spring semester graduation
If a district decides to conduct a new evaluation, teacher performance will not be evaluated based on local exams and observations that were not completed before school buildings closed.
Statewide assessments — most of which were canceled this spring — will also not be factored in to a new assessment.
If school districts decide to use performance evaluations from the 2018-19 school year, teachers who did not receive an evaluation last year and teachers placed on an improvement plan will need a new evaluation this school year.
Teachers who entered a new school district in the 2019-20 school year can decide with their new district whether to retain the evaluation given last year in their previous school district or to receive a new evaluation with their current district.
The governor's new order also waives emergency preparedness and school bus drill requirements unmet in many districts this spring due to school building closures.
Read the full emergency order here:
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Griffith
Hanover Community School Corp.
Lake Station Community Schools
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
Portage Township Schools
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School City of Hammond
School City of Hobart
School City of Whiting
School Town of Highland
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.