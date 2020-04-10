State to allow use of last year's teacher evaluations amid COVID-19 school closures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state will allow more flexible teacher evaluation requirements this spring in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Following a new executive order signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana Department of Education issued guidance Fridays allowing school leadership to conduct teacher evaluations using one of two options.

School corporations can evaluate their teachers either by using last year's evaluations or by providing a new evaluation this school year with flexibility granted in response to coronavirus-driven school closures ending all in-person education through the end of this school year.

If a district decides to conduct a new evaluation, teacher performance will not be evaluated based on local exams and observations that were not completed before school buildings closed.

Statewide assessments — most of which were canceled this spring — will also not be factored in to a new assessment.

If school districts decide to use performance evaluations from the 2018-19 school year, teachers who did not receive an evaluation last year and teachers placed on an improvement plan will need a new evaluation this school year.