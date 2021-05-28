State to investigate over $100K in stipends at the School City of Hammond

HAMMOND — The Indiana State Board of Accounts is investigating nearly $110,000 worth of stipends the School City of Hammond said were authorized by a former administrator without approval from the district's Board of Trustees.
According to a news release issued by the district Friday, former Associate Superintendent Dawn Greene — whose resignation was approved by the board at its May 18 meeting — received payments for stipends in the amount of $11,055 during the 2019-20 school year. And during the 2020-21 school year, she received payments for stipends in the amount of $31,128.
The stipends of more than $42,000 were not presented to the board for approval and were entered into Hammond's system in a manner contrary to internal control procedures, according to the school city, which requested the state review the payments.
Greene's resignation earlier this month was prompted by information discovered by Superintendent Scott Miller on May 17, the news release said.
It was also found that Greene authorized stipends for two principals in the district totaling $33,802 each, the release said. They were given out, it said, "to compensate for additional work hours attributed to efforts for school consolidation." The stipends were approved only by Greene, according to the school city, contrary to internal control procedures.
The release said neither principal was consulted about the amount of the additional stipends.
The school city requested the State Board of Accounts conduct an independent review of the stipends and investigate the degree to which internal control procedures were not followed, the release said. It also said the School City of Hammond will fully cooperate in the review and follow any recommendations for remedies.