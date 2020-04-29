State to roll out centralized contract tracing effort to investigate spread of COVID-19

"Each case often will have around 10 additional contacts that need to be contacted so that we can let them know they need to quarantine for 14 days," Box said. "If they get symptoms then we must get them tested to follow them up as a positive case."

Contact tracers also provide information on how to self-isolate and watch for signs or symptoms of the virus, as well as when to seek additional health care.

To this point, local health departments have taken the lead on most contact tracing efforts, Box said in a Wednesday news conference.

The state's partnership with Maximus will provide additional support and allow local health officials to focus on connecting infected individuals with community resources and following up with those difficult to reach through the centralized system of outreach.

"My hope is that this will allow our local health departments to use their highly educated staff to not only focus on these priorities, but also to ensure that the essential public health functions — such as immunizations which will continue to need to be done — will not be a strain on their resources," Box said.