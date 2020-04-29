State to roll out centralized contract tracing effort to investigate spread of COVID-19

The Indiana State Department of Health is making plans to expand statewide coronavirus contact tracing efforts.
Beginning May 11, 500 centralized contact tracers will begin work to help track the spread of COVID-19.
Contact tracers will be responsible for connecting with those who have tested positive for the coronavirus and conducting a case investigation.
Infected individuals will receive a text message or email requesting that they contact a centralized call center that will be open 12 hours a day, seven days a week, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday.
The state is contracting with health services provider Maximus to staff its call center with contact tracers trained by ISDH epidemiologists.
Though the state is still finalizing its contract with Maximus, Box said she expects the program, call center and technology platform included, will cost $43 million a year.
Their investigation begins with a one- to two-hour phone interview with positive individuals requesting information about others who they have come into contact with, as well as those individuals' phone numbers or addresses.
If not contacted within four hours of the initial text or email, Box said contact tracers will then begin calling positive individuals to request their assistance.
"Each case often will have around 10 additional contacts that need to be contacted so that we can let them know they need to quarantine for 14 days," Box said. "If they get symptoms then we must get them tested to follow them up as a positive case."
Contact tracers also provide information on how to self-isolate and watch for signs or symptoms of the virus, as well as when to seek additional health care.
To this point, local health departments have taken the lead on most contact tracing efforts, Box said in a Wednesday news conference.
The state's partnership with Maximus will provide additional support and allow local health officials to focus on connecting infected individuals with community resources and following up with those difficult to reach through the centralized system of outreach.
"My hope is that this will allow our local health departments to use their highly educated staff to not only focus on these priorities, but also to ensure that the essential public health functions — such as immunizations which will continue to need to be done — will not be a strain on their resources," Box said.
Responding to a question of whether 500 tracers are enough to adequately serve Indiana's population of more than 6.7 million Hoosiers, Box said the state is relying on existing state and local health departments and public health students to provide additional support, and can hire more tracers if needed.
The state's new contact tracing efforts do not make use of cell phone applications or location services to identify individuals near confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Box said information collected by contact tracers is private health information and will not be shared widely. Tracers will never ask for financial information or Social Security information.
"You really are obligated to give us information about your contacts and you want to do that, because we don't want them to get sick or to go home and make someone who may be at risk in their home sick," Box said. "It is really, really important so that individuals have the heads up and can protect the ones that they love and live with."
