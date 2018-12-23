Crossing the line separating Indiana and Illinois sometimes means dealing with different laws and customs. Readers are asked to share ideas for this weekly feature. This week: Blaze pink.
An Illinois law that takes effect Jan. 1 permits hunters to wear blaze pink for visibility as an alternative to the traditional blaze orange.
Illinois is the seventh state to authorize hunters to wear fluorescent pink apparel instead of just bright orange. In the Midwest, blaze pink also is allowed in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
"Blaze pink can be easier to see, making it a safer option when hunters are in fields or woods," said Illinois Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, sponsor of House Bill 4231.
"At the same time, many believe deer can't see the pink color. Giving hunters this option will only enhance their hunting experience and improve safety."
Hoosier hunters still only can wear blaze orange coats and caps to satisfy Indiana's safety visibility requirement while stalking deer, rabbit, pheasant, quail, turkey, woodcock or squirrel.