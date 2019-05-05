Crossing the line separating Indiana and Illinois sometimes means dealing with different laws and customs. Readers are asked to share ideas for this weekly feature. This week: Congressional tenure.
Former U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar, R-Ind., who died one week ago, still holds the record at 36 years for the longest tenure of any Hoosier to represent Indiana in Congress.
Perhaps not for long, however.
If U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, seeks re-election and wins in 2020 — continuing an electoral unbeaten streak dating back to 1984 — Visclosky will surpass Lugar's congressional tenure record when his 19th term begins in January 2021.
In contrast, seven congressmen have represented Illinois for 36 years or more in the U.S. House. Though none for that long in the Senate.
They are: Dan Rostenkowski, 36 years; Robert Michel, 38 years; Leslie Arends, 40 years; Charles Price, 43 years; Adolph Sabath, 46 years; Joseph Cannon, 46 years; and Sidney Yates, 48 years.
Yates, a Chicago Democrat, is the 10th-longest tenured member of Congress in American history, first winning election in 1949.
His time in the House overlapped with Visclosky from 1985 to 1999, when Yates retired. He died in 2000.