Crossing the line separating Indiana and Illinois sometimes means dealing with different laws and customs. Readers are asked to share ideas for this weekly feature. This week: Credential gender.
Both Indiana and Illinois now permit their residents who identify as neither male nor female to obtain a driver's license or state identification card that uses the letter "X" in place of the traditional "M" or "F" gender identifiers.
Indiana launched non-binary credentials in March. In August, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a statute making them legal in Illinois, though it still may be some time before the secretary of state's computer systems are able to issue "X" gender cards.
At the same time, Illinois last week revised its state credential applications to allow individuals to self-designate their gender, just as they specify their height, weight, and hair and eye color.
Previously, transgender Illinois residents had to submit a medical report, psychiatric statement or other records affirming a gender transition to receive an accurate credential.
In Indiana, transgender and non-binary Hoosiers must amend their birth certificate for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to process a gender change.