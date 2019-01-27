Crossing the line separating Indiana and Illinois sometimes means dealing with different laws and customs. Readers are asked to share ideas for this weekly feature. This week: Legislative representation.
The Illinois General Assembly has more members in both the House and Senate compared to Indiana and each Illinois lawmaker also represents more people relative to their Hoosier counterparts.
There are 118 state representatives in Illinois and 59 state senators.
With a population of 12,741,080 people, each representative serves 107,975 Illinoisans and each senator 215,950.
Indiana has 100 state representatives and 50 state senators for a population of 6,691,878 Hoosiers.
That means each Indiana representative is acting at the Statehouse on behalf of 66,919 individuals, and each senator 133,838.
The size of the Illinois General Assembly last changed in 1980 when a constitutional amendment reduced the number of state representatives to 118 from 177.
The total membership of Indiana's legislative branch was established by the 1851 Constitution.