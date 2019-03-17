Crossing the line separating Indiana and Illinois sometimes means dealing with different laws and customs. Readers are asked to share ideas for this weekly feature. This week: Police salaries.
More than 670,000 individuals are employed as police officers in Indiana, Illinois and throughout the United States.
But salaries for the women and men who protect and serve vary widely depending on the state in which they work, according to a new analysis of federal earnings data by YourLocalSecurity.com.
It found the national average police officer salary in 2017 was $64,490 a year. Police officers in Indiana generally earned less than that.
According to the report, the average Hoosier police officer made $53,260, which equates to an annual salary of $58,981 after adjusting for Indiana's lower cost of living compared to other states.
Meanwhile, Illinois police pay topped the national average with officers bringing home $73,870 a year, or the equivalent of $74,692 after adjusting for living costs.
Among other states, California paid police officers the most both in terms of real and adjusted wages. While Mississippi police officers were paid the least, with average annual wage of $35,520 a year.