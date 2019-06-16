Crossing the line separating Indiana and Illinois sometimes means dealing with different laws and customs. Readers are asked to share ideas for this weekly feature. This week: Revenge porn.
Five years after Illinois established criminal penalties for distributing intimate images without the subject's consent, a practice commonly known as "revenge porn," the Indiana General Assembly has followed suit.
Starting July 1, a Hoosier who acquires a private image or video depicting sexual conduct or nudity and distributes it without permission online or in any other way commits a Class A misdemeanor. A crime that is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
In Illinois, the crime of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images is a Class 4 felony, with penalties ranging from one to three years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Measures approved this year by lawmakers in both states also permit revenge porn victims to separately seek civil damages from any person who distributes their intimate images without consent.
The measures set a minimum civil penalty of $10,000. But revenge porn perpetrators in both states may additionally be ordered by a court to pay potentially unlimited punitive damages.