Crossing the line separating Indiana and Illinois sometimes means dealing with different laws and customs. Readers are asked to share ideas for this weekly feature. This week: Slot machines.
A new Illinois law allows bars, restaurants, truck stops and other licensed facilities with five slot machines to add a sixth slot machine to make more money for themselves and for the state.
Already Illinoisans can play on 32,033 video gaming terminals, as they're officially known, that operate in 6,992 establishments as of June 30, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.
In comparison, Illinois' 10 casinos currently offer just 9,541 slot machines.
That's likely to increase, however, since the new law also permits each casino to grow to 2,000 total slots and table game positions, up from 1,200, and authorizes a 4,000-position Chicago casino and five additional new casinos, including one in south suburban Cook County.
Indiana, on the other hand, does not permit slot machines to be played outside of its 13 casinos and the South Bend tribal casino.
According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, the state-regulated Hoosier casinos in June had a total of 18,010 slot machines available to their patrons.