Crossing the Line — State Fair Attendance

Crossing the line separating Indiana and Illinois sometimes means dealing with different laws and customs. Readers are asked to share ideas for this weekly feature. This week: State Fair attendance.
More than twice as many Hoosiers attended the Indiana State Fair last month in Indianapolis than Illinois saw pass through the gates of its state fair in Springfield.
Official attendance data show 860,131 individuals visited the 17-day Indiana State Fair, or an average of 50,596 people per day.
Illinois recorded 369,144 fairgoers during its 11-day annual agricultural showcase, or 33,559 visitors per day.
Fair leaders in both states said they were pleased with the turnout, even though it was below the attendance levels of past years.
The best-attended state fair in the country is the 12-day Minnesota State Fair. This year it tallied a record 2,046,533 visitors, or an average of 170,544 people per day.
The State Fair of Texas, which begins Sept. 28, typically draws more total visitors than Minnesota, but does so over a 24-day run.
Fair records show average daily attendance was 93,768 for the 2017 Texas event.