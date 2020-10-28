 Skip to main content
Indiana schools chief outlines 2021 policy goals
Indiana schools chief outlines 2021 policy goals

Red for Ed Action Day

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick leads a news conference in November outside her office in the Indiana Statehouse.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

The state's top schools chief is calling for inclusivity, accountability and sustained funding in a new set of policy recommendations shared Tuesday.

In the 24-page packet, Superintendent for Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick outlines five priorities for lawmakers' consideration in the coming legislative session.

Funding amid fears of coronavirus-driven budget cuts remains a top priority for the superintendent.

In her EducationFIRST packet, McCormick states that legislators must continue to invest in K-12 funding in the 2021 session even though state revenues are likely to be down.

The superintendent calls policy inclusive of all students and staff a core issue in the coming session, calling for legislators to treat all school members, regardless of gender identity or expression, sexual orientation or marital status, with dignity and respect.

McCormick also addresses the need for reliable connectivity among all students, especially given students' reliance on online and remote learning platforms during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Addressing Indiana's digital divide will increase engagement, and afford all students access to learning opportunities," an Indiana Department of Education news release states.

The superintendent also calls for the adoption of a single education accountability system, ensuring clarity and transparency in school ratings across Indiana.

The state now offers both state and federal accountability indicators, the system of which is currently under review.

McCormick rounds out her five priorities by urging legislators to implement tighter parameters for charter and choice scholarship accepting schools, an action the superintendent said should be taken to encourage fiscal responsibility and transparency among educators and parents.

The policy actions come as McCormick's term as superintendent of public instruction comes to a close. The superintendent announced in 2018 that she would not run for re-election after the completion of her term as state schools chief.

In 2019, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation expediting a shift in the position from a publicly elected office to one appointed by the governor.

"Throughout my term as Indiana's last elected state superintendent of public instruction, I have been committed to support student- and educator-focused policy," McCormick said. "Although Indiana is K-12 education policy, with little regard for implementation monitoring, I remain optimistic that sound education policies, designed with the best interest of students and educators in mind, are possible. EducationFIRST outlines the critical policy actions needed for our state to be successful, regardless of who fill s the seat of Indiana's top education leader."

The full EducationFIRST packet can be viewed at www.doe.in.gov/sites/default/files/news/packet-educationfirst.pdf.

