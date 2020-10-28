Indiana schools chief outlines 2021 policy goals

The state now offers both state and federal accountability indicators, the system of which is currently under review.

McCormick rounds out her five priorities by urging legislators to implement tighter parameters for charter and choice scholarship accepting schools, an action the superintendent said should be taken to encourage fiscal responsibility and transparency among educators and parents.

The policy actions come as McCormick's term as superintendent of public instruction comes to a close. The superintendent announced in 2018 that she would not run for re-election after the completion of her term as state schools chief.

In 2019, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation expediting a shift in the position from a publicly elected office to one appointed by the governor.