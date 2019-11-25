{{featured_button_text}}
Democrats aim to recover from 'disaster' session

State Rep. Woody Burton, R-Greenwood, watches the vote tally on a bill dealing with taxes as the House works on May 2, 2011 — the final day of the 2011 session at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The bill passed. Burton of Whiteland says he won’t seek reelection next year but will complete his term with the 2020 legislative session.

 AJ Mast | Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — The brother of former U.S. Rep. Dan Burton is planning to retire after 32 years in the Indiana Legislature.

Republican state Rep. Woody Burton of Whiteland says he won’t seek reelection next year but will complete his term with the 2020 legislative session.

Burton was first elected in 1988 and represents a heavily Republican district that includes the southern Indianapolis suburbs of Greenwood and Whiteland in Johnson County. He’s credited with leading legislation allowing drivers to acquire the “In God We Trust” auto license plate at no extra cost and establishing bullying prevention programs in schools.

His older brother, Dan Burton, served in Congress from a central Indiana district for 30 years before retiring in 2012.

