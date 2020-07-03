Statewide alert issued for missing Valpo man, longtime VU head trainer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A statewide Silver Alert was declared Friday for a 75-year-old man, a longtime head trainer at Valparaiso University, who was last seen leaving his Center Township home Tuesday night.

Police are seeking help locating Rodrick (Rod) Moore, who reportedly suffers from dementia, the Porter County Sheriff's Department said.

Moore left his home on Mississinewa Court at about 7:45 p.m., according to police. He is believed to be wearing a Valparaiso University baseball hat, a grey long-sleeved polo shirt, light colored shorts, knee-high socks, tennis shoes and a silver watch.

Officials described Moore as a 6-foot tall and 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Moore was the Valparaiso University Crusaders' head athletic trainer from 1967 to 2016 and a professor in the physical education department starting in 1973, the school said.

He was inducted into the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2003.