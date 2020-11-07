Statewide record 5,000 COVID-19 cases reported; 4 more die of the disease in NWI

Four more people have died of COVID-19 in the Region, and the state reported 5,007 new cases breaking a single-day record set on Friday.

Two deaths were added in Lake and LaPorte counties, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health and local health departments. There were 744 new positive cases of the respiratory disease reported in the five counties encompassing Northwest Indiana.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 391 in Lake County, 63 in Porter County, 73 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and six in Jasper County.

Statewide there were 43 new deaths reported on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 4,348.

There were two new deaths listed as probably, increasing the total to 243. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

New deaths reported Saturday occurred between Oct. 25 and Friday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In total, 545 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began. A total of 27,548 have been infected by COVID-19.