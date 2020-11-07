 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statewide record 5,000 COVID-19 cases reported; 4 more die of the disease in NWI
breaking urgent

Statewide record 5,000 COVID-19 cases reported; 4 more die of the disease in NWI

{{featured_button_text}}
The latest on coronavirus cases, deaths

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Four more people have died of COVID-19 in the Region, and the state reported 5,007 new cases breaking a single-day record set on Friday.

Two deaths were added in Lake and LaPorte counties, according to data from the Indiana Department of Health and local health departments. There were 744 new positive cases of the respiratory disease reported in the five counties encompassing Northwest Indiana.

The additional deaths bring local totals to 391 in Lake County, 63 in Porter County, 73 in LaPorte County, 12 in Newton County and six in Jasper County.

Statewide there were 43 new deaths reported on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 4,348.

There were two new deaths listed as probably, increasing the total to 243. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

New deaths reported Saturday occurred between Oct. 25 and Friday, state health officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In total, 545 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began. A total of 27,548 have been infected by COVID-19.

Case totals in the Region included 18,391 in Lake County, up 465 from the day before; 4,808 in Porter County, up 139; 3,047 in LaPorte County, up 96; 954 in Jasper County, up 29; and 348 in Newton County, up 15.

County health department officials reported three new hospitalizations in Porter County, bringing the total to 29. The department reported 3,099 residents have recovered.

Indiana's seven-day positivity rate increased to 9%, up from 8.8% on Friday. 

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

County-level seven-day positivity rates across Northwest Indiana included 15.2% in Newton County, up from 9.8%; 14.3% in Porter County, up from 13.1%; 13.1% in Lake County, up from 12.5%; 12.6% in Jasper County, up from 10.9%; and 9.9% in LaPorte County, up from 9.8%.

There have been 205,722 positive cases in Indiana. The ISDH reports 1,794,398 Hoosier have been testsed, and a total of 3,167,518 tests have been administered, including repeat tests for unique individuals.

Newly reported tests were administered between April 17 and Friday.

Across the state line, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,312 cases (up 86 from Friday) and 13,717 tests conducted in Lansing, and 1,517 cases (up 71) and 17,840 tests in Calumet City.

To find testing locations around Indiana, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks after winning presidency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts