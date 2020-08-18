Steel production down 20.3% this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steel production has dropped by 20.3% for the year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly gutted demand for steel in the short term.

Steel capacity utilization however continues to creep back up as production resumes and is now down by more than 17 percentage points as compared to the same time last year.

Great Lakes steel production dipped by 5,000 tons last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 466,000 tons of metal, down from 471,000 tons the previous week, a 1.9% decrease.

U.S. Steel brought Blast Furnace No. 8 at Gary Works back online a few weeks ago and ArcelorMittal started back up the No. 4 Blast Furnace at the Indiana Harbor steel mill in Indiana Harbor. ArcelorMittal also is working to repair Blast Furnace D at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor after it exploded in an industrial accident last month.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.377 million tons of steel last week, up 1.7% from 1.354 million tons the previous week but down 25.2% as compared to 1.841 million tons the same time a year prior.