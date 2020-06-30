Steel production down by 18.9% halfway through the year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the halfway point, 2020 is shaping up to be a rough year for the steel industry, largely because of the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Steel production has plunged by 18.9% for the year, while steel capacity utilization is down more than 24 percentage points as compared to the same time last year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Great Lakes steel production ticked up by 3,000 tons last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 409,000 tons of metal, up from 406,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.24 million tons of steel last week, up 1.3% from 1.224 million tons the previous week and down 33.4% as compared to 1.863 million tons the same time a year prior.