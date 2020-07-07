You are the owner of this article.
Steel production has fallen by 19% thus far this year
Steel production has fallen by 19% thus far this year

Steel production has fallen by 19% thus far this year

A worker monitors the hot strip mill at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor.

 Joseph S. Pete

Steel production has fallen by 19% for the year, while steel capacity utilization is down more than 21 percentage points as compared to the same time last year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly disrupted demand for steel.

Great Lakes steel production rose by 11,000 tons last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 420,000 tons of metal, up from 409,000 tons the previous week, a 2.1% increase.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.268 million tons of steel last week, up 2.3% from 1.24 million tons the previous week and down 31.6% as compared to 1.854 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the largest consumers of North American steel, temporarily ceased production to limit the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to indefinitely idle blast furnaces for the foreseeable future. But auto plants across the country have come back online and have been slowly increasing production volume, leading Gary Works to recently restart Blast Furnace #6.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 40.6 million tons of steel, a 19% decrease compared to the 50.01 million tons made during the same period in 2019. 

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 67% through July 4, down from 81.2% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 56.6% last week, which was up from 55.4% the previous week but down from 79.7% at the same time a year ago.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, was 532,000 tons in the week that ended Saturday, up from 516,000 tons the week before. Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 118,000 tons last week, down from 132,000 tons the week prior.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

