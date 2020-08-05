Steel production remains depressed by 19.9% for the year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steel production has dropped by 19.9% for the year, while steel capacity utilization is down by 20 percentage points as compared to the same time last year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly gutted demand for steel in the short term.

Great Lakes steel production rose by 9,000 tons last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 462,000 tons of metal, down from 471,000 tons the previous week, a 1.9% decrease.

While Blast Furnace D at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor exploded in an industrial accident a few weeks ago, U.S. Steel brought Blast Furnace No. 8 at Gary Works back online twp weeks ago. The blast furnace, which can make up to 3,300 tons of pig iron per day, had been idled in late August of last year because of deteriorating market conditions.

ArcelorMittal has since announced it will repair the blast furnace in Burns Harbor in a few weeks and bring another blast furnace back online at its Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.328 million tons of steel last week, up 0.6% from 1.32 million tons the previous week but down 28.1% as compared to 1.846 million tons the same time a year prior.