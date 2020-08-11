Steel production ticks up as Region blast furnaces return to service

Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda, some of the largest consumers of North American steel, temporarily ceased production to limit the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to idle some operations and temporarily lay hundreds of workers off. But auto plants across the country have come back online and have been slowly increasing production volume, leading local steel mills to restart their blast furnaces and ramp back up.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 47.4 million tons of steel, a 20.1% decrease compared to the 59.3 million tons made during the same period in 2019.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 66% through Aug. 8, down from 80.7% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 60.4% last week, which was up from 59.3% the previous week but down from 79.1% at the same time a year ago.