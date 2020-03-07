Steelworkers, Visclosky endorse Mrvan in joint announcement

“The Steelworkers independently made a decision, and independently I made the same decision,” Visclosky said.

Mrvan thanked Visclosky for his endorsement.

“He’s not passing away; he’s just levitating himself to be able to advise and be able to help,” Mrvan said.

Visclosky has worked as hard as the Steelworkers do every day, Mrvan said, and promised to do the same.

“A campaign has a lot of casualties, and a lot of it is time,” Mrvan said.

Visclosky praised Mrvan’s dedication to building coalitions and listening to others’ concerns and ideas.

“I know that Frank Mrvan will fight with each breath and every fiber of his being to further collaborate and implement his vision for the next transformational initiatives that will bring the people of Northwest Indiana together in order to grow our regional economy, create more good-paying jobs, and improve our quality of place,” Visclosky said in a prepared statement.

Mrvan told the assembled Steelworkers that his grandfather worked in the blast furnace when he migrated from Czechoslovakia.