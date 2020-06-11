Stepmother beat 5-year-old girl to near death, mother of girl says

The Times requested court documents in the case, however, the records were sealed as of Wednesday because of the sensitive nature of the case, said Stormi Staggers, deputy clerk of the LaPorte County Circuit Court.

Initially, Smith had claimed the girl fell in the bathroom and hit her head, but medical professionals ruled the child’s injuries were the result of physical abuse, Minix said.

The child was hospitalized for four days and had to get several staples across her head after surgery, Minix said. Photos of the child provided by the family back that up.

“The doctor described her brain as if someone was shaking a bowl of Jello," Minix said of her daughter. "There was severe bruising on her brain that was like shaken-baby syndrome.”

Minix said her other daughter, Ava Smith, 3, witnessed her sister being injured.

“It was truly a parent’s worst nightmare, and I definitely want to spread awareness,” Minix said. “I could never imagine that someone could do this to a child. Especially Emersyn, if you knew her, she is just the sweetest girl.”