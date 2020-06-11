Stepmother beat 5-year-old girl to near death, mother of girl says

LAPORTE — A mother's worst nightmare unfolded in real life when she was told her 5-year-old daughter was being airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis — and might not survive.
On Dec. 3, 2019, Jorden Minix, of LaPorte County, rushed to the hospital to see her daughter, Emersyn Smith, 5, who had suffered major head trauma.
“I was at work when I got a call from CPS (Child Protective Services), who told me Emersyn was being airlifted to Riley, and they are not sure if she is going to make it,” Minix said. “I drove three hours to Indianapolis and found out she needed emergency brain surgery or she would have died. They did not know how it was going to go.”
Minix said an investigation was launched, and Emersyn’s stepmother was accused of causing the injuries that sent the 5-year-old girl to the hospital. At the time, the child was under the care of their father and stepmother in their LaPorte home, Minix said.
Rebecca Renee Smith, 41, of LaPorte, has been charged with aggravated battery posing a substantial risk of death and battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14 years old, according to LaPorte County Circuit Court reports.
A warrant was issued May 31 for Smith’s two felony charges, and Smith was taken into custody on June 4 at LaPorte County Jail, according to LaPorte County sheriff records.
The Times requested court documents in the case, however, the records were sealed as of Wednesday because of the sensitive nature of the case, said Stormi Staggers, deputy clerk of the LaPorte County Circuit Court.
Initially, Smith had claimed the girl fell in the bathroom and hit her head, but medical professionals ruled the child’s injuries were the result of physical abuse, Minix said.
The child was hospitalized for four days and had to get several staples across her head after surgery, Minix said. Photos of the child provided by the family back that up.
“The doctor described her brain as if someone was shaking a bowl of Jello," Minix said of her daughter. "There was severe bruising on her brain that was like shaken-baby syndrome.”
Minix said her other daughter, Ava Smith, 3, witnessed her sister being injured.
“It was truly a parent’s worst nightmare, and I definitely want to spread awareness,” Minix said. “I could never imagine that someone could do this to a child. Especially Emersyn, if you knew her, she is just the sweetest girl.”
Though her vision was affected, Emersyn has been able to recover from the injuries, Minix said. She cannot play sports or go on a trampoline because doctors fear her head wound could open back up.
“Now she is in therapy from emotional and mental scarring,” Minix said.
Minix said her youngest daughter also suffered from emotional and mental trauma from the incident.
Smith's attorney was not immediately available for comment.
A bail review hearing for Smith is set for June 19, and a case hearing is scheduled for July 31, according to court records.
