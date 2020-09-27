Stimulus moves bolster Foundation's investments

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Stimulus measures taken in the spring to counteract the pandemic’s effect on companies have helped the Porter County Foundation’s investments.

“We saw a complete reversal in the second quarter of what we saw in the first quarter,” Amanda Black, CEO of Capital Cities, told the foundation’s board members and advisors. “Your portfolio certainly benefitted from that.”

The investments, from the sale of Porter Hospital, have grown considerably. As of Tuesday, the portfolio stood at $175.7 million, with a 5.8% return for the year to date, Black said.

The foundation has a conservative investment strategy compared to other nonprofit foundations, Black said, with 60% invested in fixed income holdings and 40% in stocks.

“This is one year when having less in equities really puts you at the top of your peer group,” Black said.

Advisory board member Mark Ritzi asked Black and Peter Harvey, Capital Cities’ head of research, what they would do if there is a 10% market correction.

“Already, you have only 40% in equities,” Black said. “That’s going to be your primary saving grace in a downturn.”