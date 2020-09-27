Stimulus moves bolster Foundation's investments

VALPARAISO — Stimulus measures taken in the spring to counteract the pandemic’s effect on companies have helped the Porter County Foundation’s investments.
“We saw a complete reversal in the second quarter of what we saw in the first quarter,” Amanda Black, CEO of Capital Cities, told the foundation’s board members and advisors. “Your portfolio certainly benefitted from that.”
The investments, from the sale of Porter Hospital, have grown considerably. As of Tuesday, the portfolio stood at $175.7 million, with a 5.8% return for the year to date, Black said.
The foundation has a conservative investment strategy compared to other nonprofit foundations, Black said, with 60% invested in fixed income holdings and 40% in stocks.
“This is one year when having less in equities really puts you at the top of your peer group,” Black said.
Advisory board member Mark Ritzi asked Black and Peter Harvey, Capital Cities’ head of research, what they would do if there is a 10% market correction.
“Already, you have only 40% in equities,” Black said. “That’s going to be your primary saving grace in a downturn.”
Harvey said the response would depend on what caused the correction. “It matters what key rate lever you pull,” he said.
In the downturn this year resulting from COVID-19, the ripples spread through the entire economy.
The foundation board, which includes all members of the County Council and Board of Commissioners, was asked to make some changes in fund managers to reach its goals.
Capital Cities recommended the changes based on the funds’ past performance and fees, hoping to get the county a slightly better return on its investment.
“Any time you can save money, whether it’s $700 or $7,000, we think you should move forward,” Black said.
