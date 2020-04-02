Stolen 5-pound bag of Albanese gummy bears helps solve brewery burglary, owner says

“The gummy bears were stolen in the first burglary,” Compton said. “With all of the other things taken of high value, the candy was an after-thought. But then my wife made an off-handed comment, sort of joking, saying, ‘They even took our gummy bears.’ Then the officer said, ‘Wait, gummy bears? You’re joking.’ He left and came back with a bag of gummy bears asking if these were the ones stolen.”

Compton asked the employee who owned the candy to come take a look and he confirmed that was it was his bag.

“It was distinct-looking bag,” Compton said. “And the officer said, ‘OK, we know who did this.’”

Compton said the officer told him Chicago police arrested someone a couple weeks ago for breaking into another nearby business, and the suspect happened to have a mostly eaten bag of Albanese gummy bears with him.

Later that same day around 7 p.m., Compton was notified an arrest was made.

Terrence Cole, 55, of Chicago, was charged with burglary and taken into custody, according to a report from the Chicago Police Department.