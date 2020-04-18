Stolen state trooper jacket, badge among items found in stolen vehicle after chase, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND — After a pursuit that began in Winfield, authorities recovered a trove of items in the fleeing stolen vehicle, including a stolen Illinois State Police jacket and badge along with a hoard of items that are suspected to be from thefts spanning two states, police said.

At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 12400 Block of Tippecanoe Street in Winfield after witnesses reported there were suspicious men breaking into vehicles, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Lake County Sheriff’s officers responded and located the suspects’ vehicle, a silver 2014 Lexus. However, once police tried to stop the vehicle, it drove off.

Police pursued the Lexus, which drove through Crown Point, Merrillville, Hobart, Gary and Hammond. As the chase continued, authorities learned the car was reported as stolen out of Oswego, Illinois, Martinez said.

Using a rolling road block on Interstate 80/94 and Kennedy Avenue, police brought the chase to an end.

Four people inside the Lexus then jumped out and began to run away, but three were caught by police. Officers arrested two men and a woman at the scene, and one of the officers suffered a hand injury during the arrest, Martinez said. The officer was treated at an area hospital and released.