Stolen vehicle crashes on Old Courthouse lawn, Lake County sheriff says

CROWN POINT — A police pursuit ended on the Old Lake County Courthouse lawn Monday morning when a red Chevy Colorado pickup truck being chased crashed, police said.
The driver, who was identified only as a male suspect, was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point and will be arrested when he is released, officials said.
Lake County sheriff's police and Crown Point police responded about 6 a.m. to the 10600 block of Sherman Street for a report of two stolen vehicles, a silver Ford Explorer and a red Chevrolet Colorado, spotted in the area, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
As sheriff's police were speaking with the complainant, Crown Point officers saw the Chevy driving south on Lane Street, toward East 109th Avenue, Martinez said.
Officers tried to stop the Chevy, but the driver ignored police's directions and fled west on 109th Avenue to U.S. 41 northbound, toward St. John, Martinez said.
Multiple police agencies tried to place stop sticks in the Chevy's path but were not able to stop the vehicle, Martinez said.
The driver eventually turned around on U.S. 41 and led police back into Crown Point, where he crashed in the old courthouse lawn and fled on foot. Officers apprehended him, and he was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point, Martinez said.
Lake County Sheriff's office intends to charge the driver with auto theft, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, resisting, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, criminal mischief, theft, and possession of stolen property, Martinez said.
