You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Stolen vehicle crashes on Old Courthouse lawn, Lake County sheriff says
breaking urgent

Stolen vehicle crashes on Old Courthouse lawn, Lake County sheriff says

{{featured_button_text}}
Stolen vehicle crashes on Old Courthouse lawn, Lake County Sheriff says

A stolen Chevy Colorado pickup truck crashed at the Old Lake County Courthouse lawn Monday morning after police chased the driver from Crown Point to St. John and back, officials said.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A police pursuit ended on the Old Lake County Courthouse lawn Monday morning when a red Chevy Colorado pickup truck being chased crashed, police said.

The driver, who was identified only as a male suspect, was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point and will be arrested when he is released, officials said.

Lake County sheriff's police and Crown Point police responded about 6 a.m. to the 10600 block of Sherman Street for a report of two stolen vehicles, a silver Ford Explorer and a red Chevrolet Colorado, spotted in the area, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

As sheriff's police were speaking with the complainant, Crown Point officers saw the Chevy driving south on Lane Street, toward East 109th Avenue, Martinez said.

Officers tried to stop the Chevy, but the driver ignored police's directions and fled west on 109th Avenue to U.S. 41 northbound, toward St. John, Martinez said.

Multiple police agencies tried to place stop sticks in the Chevy's path but were not able to stop the vehicle, Martinez said. 

The driver eventually turned around on U.S. 41 and led police back into Crown Point, where he crashed in the old courthouse lawn and fled on foot. Officers apprehended him, and he was transported to Franciscan Health Crown Point, Martinez said.

Lake County Sheriff's office intends to charge the driver with auto theft, fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, resisting, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, criminal mischief, theft, and possession of stolen property, Martinez said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Peaceful protests, violence, and more arrests in Portland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts