MICHIGAN CITY — A stork has landed at Washington Park Zoo but this bird, unlike the one depicted in fairytales, did not arrive with a baby.
Michigan City resident Carrie O’Bringer visited the zoo shortly after the stork arrived. She said she expected it to be taller and white like, the baby delivering birds she grew up seeing in cartoons and TV commercials for Vlasic Pickles.
The belly on this one is white, but the rest of the stork is mostly black and maroon with touches of blue, red and grey on its face, legs and feet.
“It’s very beautiful. I like how it’s got that iridescent look to it. It’s like shiny,” said O’Bringer, who took her 8-year old daughter, Lily, and her 7-year old friend, Amelia, to Michigan City’s lakefront zoo.
Assistant Zoo Director Elizabeth Emerick said this bird is an Abdim Stork, one of the smallest of the species.
She said the 16-year-old male stork native to Africa is 29 inches tall.
In comparison, the white stork depicted in mythology can reach close to 4 feet in height with a 7-foot wing span.
You have free articles remaining.
Emerick said the stork was donated from a zoo in Knoxville, Tennessee replacing an exhibit of animals native to Africa.
The stork was added to the 30 or so other exotic birds in the natural habitat of the zoo’s Free Flight Aviary.
One of them is an African crowned crane named “Bob,” popular for strutting up to onlookers and, occasionally, dancing.
Wood ducks, roosters, pigeons and sacred ibis are among the other birds in the aviary up the hill from the zoo’s main entrance.
“With it being free and being so colorful we thought it would be a good addition to our aviary,’’ Emerick said.
The Abdim Stork may not be as famous as the white stork but is highly regarded in Africa as a symbol of good luck and rain being on the way.