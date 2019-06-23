Summer storms knocked out power to about 1,500 households in Griffith on Sunday, according to NIPSCO.
High winds toppled a large tree into power lines in the area of Elm and Calhoun Streets, causing extensive damage to the electrical infrastructure there, according to NIPSCO communications director Nick Meyer.
Power had been restored to all but 143 houses as of 9 p.m. Sunday, Meyer said. Crews were expected to work past midnight to have power fully restored by Monday morning.
Five utility poles and three transformers will have to be repaired as a result of the downed tree, according to Meyer.
NIPSCO lines “were largely spared in other areas,” Meyer said, adding that there were isolated outages in other parts of Lake and Porter counties that lasted “an hour or two at most.”