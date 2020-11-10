Storms, damaging gusts up to 50 mph to pass through Region, NWS says

Strong wind gusts will move through the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Tuesday, bringing a possibility for power outages and a limited risk for tornadoes, the National Weather Service reported.

Starting at noon Tuesday, a wind advisory will be in effect for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, as well as much of Illinois up through southern Wisconsin. The advisory is tentatively set to expire at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The strongest winds, which could reach speeds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 or even 50 mph, are expected from about 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., NWS said.

Fast moving showers and thunderstorms are also possible late in the afternoon into the early evening ahead of a powerful cold front, NWS said.

There will also be a limited risk for tornadoes, although the threat is expected to be stronger around central, north central and northeast Illinois.

The most severe of the weather will be short-lived, lasting between one to two hours in any given location as it passes, NWS said.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and bring tree limbs down, possibly resulting in power outages throughout the area. Conditions will also cause hazards for anyone driving during the storms' peak.