 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Storms, damaging gusts up to 50 mph to pass through Region, NWS says
alert urgent

Storms, damaging gusts up to 50 mph to pass through Region, NWS says

{{featured_button_text}}

Strong wind gusts will move through the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Tuesday, bringing a possibility for power outages and a limited risk for tornadoes, the National Weather Service reported.

Starting at noon Tuesday, a wind advisory will be in effect for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, as well as much of Illinois up through southern Wisconsin. The advisory is tentatively set to expire at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The strongest winds, which could reach speeds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 or even 50 mph, are expected from about 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., NWS said.

Fast moving showers and thunderstorms are also possible late in the afternoon into the early evening ahead of a powerful cold front, NWS said.

There will also be a limited risk for tornadoes, although the threat is expected to be stronger around central, north central and northeast Illinois.

The most severe of the weather will be short-lived, lasting between one to two hours in any given location as it passes, NWS said.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and bring tree limbs down, possibly resulting in power outages throughout the area. Conditions will also cause hazards for anyone driving during the storms' peak.

NWS cautioned people to prepare by securing any outdoor objects that could be blown away and postponing any travel plans, if possible.

Additionally, a gale warning previously issued through 9 a.m. Tuesday for Illinois and Indiana nearshore waters was extended to 3 a.m. Wednesday. A small craft advisory is set to expire noon Tuesday.

Forecasters predict southward winds about 20-30 knots, or about 23-35 mph, and southwest gales 35-40 knots, or about 40-46 mph, will move through the area Tuesday afternoon and begin moving west about midnight.

A line of fast-moving showers and thunderstorms could produce even stronger wind gusts of up to 45-50 knots, or about 52-57 mph, early Tuesday evening.

Waves will likely reach heights of 7 feet, and occasionally up to 9 feet, Tuesday afternoon through the evening.

Winds could bring potential dangers for any vessels, which could be overturned in such conditions. Boaters should avoid travelling if possible and remain in port, seek safe harbor and secure their vessel, NWS said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Photos from flooded South Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts