Storms, damaging gusts up to 50 mph to pass through Region, NWS says

Strong wind gusts will move through the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Tuesday, bringing a possibility for power outages and a limited risk for tornadoes, the National Weather Service reported.
Starting at noon Tuesday, a wind advisory will be in effect for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties, as well as much of Illinois up through southern Wisconsin. The advisory is tentatively set to expire at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The strongest winds, which could reach speeds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 or even 50 mph, are expected from about 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., NWS said.
Fast moving showers and thunderstorms are also possible late in the afternoon into the early evening ahead of a powerful cold front, NWS said.
There will also be a limited risk for tornadoes, although the threat is expected to be stronger around central, north central and northeast Illinois.
The most severe of the weather will be short-lived, lasting between one to two hours in any given location as it passes, NWS said.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and bring tree limbs down, possibly resulting in power outages throughout the area. Conditions will also cause hazards for anyone driving during the storms' peak.
NWS cautioned people to prepare by securing any outdoor objects that could be blown away and postponing any travel plans, if possible.
Additionally, a gale warning previously issued through 9 a.m. Tuesday for Illinois and Indiana nearshore waters was extended to 3 a.m. Wednesday. A small craft advisory is set to expire noon Tuesday.
Forecasters predict southward winds about 20-30 knots, or about 23-35 mph, and southwest gales 35-40 knots, or about 40-46 mph, will move through the area Tuesday afternoon and begin moving west about midnight.
A line of fast-moving showers and thunderstorms could produce even stronger wind gusts of up to 45-50 knots, or about 52-57 mph, early Tuesday evening.
Waves will likely reach heights of 7 feet, and occasionally up to 9 feet, Tuesday afternoon through the evening.
Winds could bring potential dangers for any vessels, which could be overturned in such conditions. Boaters should avoid travelling if possible and remain in port, seek safe harbor and secure their vessel, NWS said.
Alejandro Martinez
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Anthony Lee
Barbara Hoy
Briana Wallace
Carrol Lewis
Christopher Fields
Ciara Jasmine Sanders
Cierra Kelly
Cruz Valenzuela
David Gant
Demontea Dajon Hines
Derek Christopher Camp
Gerardo Rosado
Guillermina Hernandez
Harold Kuntz
Jacob Dolan
James Andrew
Jashua Mearday
Jesus Munoz
Joseph Westbrook
Julius Barocio
Kameron Rice
Kayla Sade Rainey
Kelvin Fuller
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kyle Persenaire
Luis Navarro
Marc Klemoff
Marcel Young
Marko Vukasin
Matthew Aris Psimos
Maurice Thomas
Miguel Ledesma
Myles Graham
Nicholas Willoughby
Omar Ambriz
Patrick John Kelley
Paul Williams
Peter Leech
Ralph Alexander
Robert Quintanilla
Romell Cooper
Rose Johnson
Steven Powell
Theresa Sands
Thomas Spivey
Timothy I. Green
Timothy Lee Gaffney
Timothy Willis
Tyler Lenard Mabry
Victor Rodriguez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!