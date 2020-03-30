Storms, tornadoes damage homes, businesses in Midwest, South

The tornado also derailed a Union Pacific train.

Railroad spokeswoman Amanda Treiber said that about 112 cars derailed, releasing an undisclosed flammable liquid and paint that Union Pacific said was not hazardous. Trieber said the train crew was not injured. Workers cleaned the site and train operations resumed about 9 a.m. Sunday.

An area from the mall eastward beyond the airport was closed. A curfew was in effect for the community, Day said. Jonesboro, located about 70 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee, has a population of about 75,000.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he has signed a proclamation declaring the area a disaster and would travel to Jonesboro to tour the area.

“(To) see first-hand the damage that was done to the businesses and to give them confidence that we are working with local officials to have federal emergency support in place,” which the disaster declaration makes available, Hutchinson said.

In Oelwein, Iowa, a tornado tore off part of the wall of a 12-unit apartment building and damaged the siding of a second building in the complex. Police said no serious injuries were reported.

Apartment resident Jonathan Reinert said the storm damage left him without a place to stay during the coronavirus outbreak.